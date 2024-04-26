© 2024 KPCW

UDOT resumes I-80 restriping this summer, plans new wildlife crossings

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:35 PM MDT
The portion of Interstate 80 highlighted in red and pink is where the new striping could be installed this year. The portion highlighted in dark and light blue is a section of the highway UDOT has identified may need new striping in the future.
Utah Department of Transportation
The portion of Interstate 80 highlighted in red and pink is where the new striping could be installed this year. The portion highlighted in dark and light blue is a section of the highway UDOT has identified may need new striping in the future.

State transportation authorities are about to ramp up Interstate 80 work in Summit County.

The Utah Department of Transportation began restriping northern Utah highways last summer, and the work resumes this spring.

The $26 million project creates black and white “tiger tail” striping that is both reflective and sunken down to avoid damage from snow plows.

Many of the new highway stripes will be made of tape rather than paint.
Utah Department of Transportation
Many of the new highway stripes will be made of tape rather than paint.

UDOT ultimately plans to install the striping on Interstate 80 the length of Parleys Canyon, but it’s beginning with the section between Lambs Canyon and U.S. Highway 40.

There’s not a set date to resume construction, but lane closures, detours or new traffic patterns may be necessary.

Farther up I-80, UDOT is hoping to install new wildlife fencing and wildlife overpasses. Spokesperson John Gleason says the agency is applying for two federal grants totaling $30 million.

“This is an area where we think, if we take action, we're going to be successful in reducing the number of vehicle-wildlife collisions,” Gleason said.

Matt Howard is UDOT’s natural resources manager.

“We have proposed two overpasses, potentially a third underpass, and then up to seven or eight existing crossings that we would fence and potentially retrofit in small ways to create additional crossing points for animals,” he explained. “And that would be 21 total miles of fencing and infrastructure.”

Both grants will be awarded later this year.
