Fresh Tracks Friday | April 26, 2024

9 a.m. - Soundbite - Had Me At Hello

Of course, many listeners will remember this song title as the classic quote from the Tom Cruise/Renee Zellweger movie "Jerry Maguire." This poppy earworm of a song is written by Anna Graceman and Dave Villa, known together as Soundbite.

10 a.m. - Jane's Party - Common Guys (feat. Zeus) [Live]

Four university friends gathered in a shared townhouse garage in Toronto’s North York neighborhood in 2008 with some instruments and microphones, and formed Jane's Party. Soon their popular sound broadened their reach beyond the college circuit and they've been taking it the masses ever since. This is a live recording that they recently put out.

11 a.m. - UB40 - Forever True

UB40 came together as a group of young, working-class friends from Birmingham, England who took their act worldwide and to the top of the charts. UB40 has a new album called "UB45," which was released last week. "Forever True" is one of the new tracks. Concert Alert — UB40 will be performing in Park City at the Amphitheatre at Canyons Village on July 19th.

1 p.m. - Of Good Nature - All We Need

Of Good Nature, or OGN for short, is a quartet from Charlotte, North Carolina. Their highly accessible sound concentrates on positive and feel-good lyrics, uplifting energy and technical musicianship, packed into a potent blend of alternative, soul, world, rock, groove, and reggae.

2 p.m. - Mat Kearney - Sumac

Mat Kearney is a pop singer/songwriter from Oregon, now based in Nashville. His deft blending of hip-hop and folk have made him a live favorite. However, this fresh track holds a more dreamy, ethereal sound that is quite far from hip- hop. Concert Alert — Mat Kearney will be performing at Red Butte Garden this summer on June 19th.

3 p.m. - The Highfields - I Got to Be Free

The Highfields are an indie rock band featuring the husband and wife team of Nate and Kaelie Highfield. Based in Los Angeles, the duo's music is characterized by a wide variety of unique sounds, sophisticated arrangements and positive lyrics.

4 p.m. - Canned Heat & Dave Alvin - Blind Owl

Emerging in 1966, Canned Heat was founded by blues historians and record collectors Alan Wilson and Bob Hite. Members of the band nicknamed Alan Wilson " Blind Owl" because he forgot his glasses on a tour and had to suffer through despite his extreme nearsightedness. Also, he had roundish facial features and a scholarly nature. John Lee Hooker called Wilson “the most gifted harmonica player I’ve ever heard.” This brand new track by Canned Heat, featuring Dave Alvin, refers to John Lee and is dedicated to the Blind Owl.

5 p.m. - Jon Mero - Next Big Thing

Jon Mero is an Atlanta-based recording artist, who is originally from Des Moines, Iowa. He is known for his smooth soulful vocals and infectious energy. This fresh track is the title track of his new album "Next Big Thing," an album that offers messages of hope, uplifting anthems, and inspirational pieces of musical art.

6 p.m. - Carly Pearl - Let's Go (I'm Ready) [feat. Frank Bell]

Carly Pearl is a New York-based artist with an extensive background in theater, acting, and music. She is a successful multi-instrumentalist, and singer/songwriter who understands what it truly means to be a performer.

7 p.m. - fizzy - Look At Me

Fizzy describe themselves as "just a pair of friends adding a dash of funk to your day."

8 p.m. - The Plastic Cherries - Lovers On The Run

The Plastic Cherries are an emerging band out of Salt Lake City. They have a few upcoming concert dates, including May 1st at The DLC, a venue and event space inside Quarters Arcade Bar Downtown, and at The Gallivan Center on August 7th. The Plastic Cherries' new album, "On The Moon," tells a psychedelic story of escape and return, beginning with this anthemic single "Lovers On The Run."