Fresh Tracks Friday | May 24, 2024

9 a.m. - Freedust - Take It Easy

Let's start off our Friday Fresh Tracks with this light, poppy fresh track inviting the listener to 'take it easy.' The musical blend of the group Freedust is a fusion of genres ranging from funk-soul to breaks and electronic; a blended jazzy pop layered with loose, lighthearted vocals.

10 a.m. - Sammy Rae & Friends - We Made It (feat. Celisse)

Sammy Rae and The Friends are a band, but more so, this collective of dreamers and artists considers themselves a family first. Their sound is a unique mélange of Sammy’s influences: classic rock, folk and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz. This song features a collab with Celisse, a full-force vocalist who is set to perform at next weekend's Ogden Music Festival.

11 a.m. - Sasha Alex Sloan - Falling Out Of Like (feat. Rushton Kelly)

This fresh track is a slow burn about a forthcoming breakup. Sasha Alex Sloan is 29 years old and from Boston. Her website is sadgirlsloan.com and her Spotify Bio simply reads "sad before it was cool."

1 p.m. - The National Parks - Wild Spirit

The National Parks are a Utah-based four-piece folk act. Members of the band were students at BYU when they got together and entered a Battle of The Bands hosted by Velour Live Music Club in Provo. They're working on a new album. This is one of the early-release singles to share with you.

2 p.m. - The Greeting Committee - Cyclical

The Greeting Committee is a 4-piece band from Overland Park, Kansas who initially received attention after their local radio station gave one of their songs airplay. That same song has gone on to accrue over 10 million streams. The Greeting Committee will be playing at The Soundwell in downtown SLC on August 10th.

3 p.m. - flor - Kick It

flor is a three-piece, indie-pop band originally from Hood River, OR but now based out of Los Angeles. They have the proverbial origin story… three high school kids playing in the garage. "Kick It" is their latest single.

4 p.m. - Little Feat - Rock and Roll Doctor

Little Feat recently released "Sam's Place," their first new studio album in over a decade. The album is a tribute to the blues and features the band's new members and new configuration. The album was recorded in Memphis, TN at Sam's Phillips Studio, hence the album's name "Sam's Place."

5 p.m. - Casii Stephan - Can't Handle Me

Casii Stephan is an indie-pop-meets soul-rock-singer-songwriter now based in Tulsa, OK. Stephan’s voice is fierce and fearless, but actually, she grew up shy and afraid to sing, preferring to write songs rather than perform them. After receiving national songwriting awards, performing at South By Southwest and the virtual Sundance Film Festival, and being profiled by NPR and Billboard, she has been coaxed out of her shyness...as you'll hear on this new track.

6 p.m. - David Tribble - Dorothy Girl

David Tribble is a singer/ songwriter from Texarkana. He began writing and playing during his college years in his dorm room, and in the church house. After a long career as a middle school science teacher, he never lost the desire to play music. His style spans folk, indie and Americana genres.

7 p.m. - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Soul's a Camera

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors received critical acclaim for their last album "Strangers No More," an 11-track album released in 2023. Due to its success, they announced a forthcoming release of "Strangers No More Volume 2" with the other 10 tracks recorded, but not previously-published. This new track should appear on that next album.

8 p.m. - Juno Rossa - Make Me Believe (One Time)

Juno Rossa is a trio from Denver, Colorado making soulful alternative pop that will move you – and make you move.