Fresh Tracks Friday | May 31, 2024

9 a.m. - Meghan Trainor - I Wanna Thank Me (feat. Niecy Nash)

Meghan Trainor is a GRAMMY Award winner with eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums. Obviously she has many accolades to be proud of. Actress Niecy Nash joins Trainor on this song that Trainor says was inspired by Niecy's 2023 Emmys acceptance speech where she publicly thanked herself for persevering and believing in herself.

10 a.m. - Waxx & Ben L'Oncle Soul - Black or White

Ben 'The Soul Uncle', as his stage name translates to English, is a French soul singer and songwriter. This track is a fresh version of Michael Jackson's 1991 hit single featuring beautiful guitar backing by Waxx, also a French musician.

11 a.m. - Seranation - Stick to Your Guns

Seranation is a pop, reggae rock band from St. Petersburg, Florida. Their sound is labeled as "Tropical Rock," emoting easy-vibes and a sunny disposition.

1 p.m. - The California Honeydrops - It's Alright (But It Ain't the Same)

Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, California , the retro-soul group The California Honeydrops is an electrifying group that defies convention. Horn-backed grooves and very danceable jams are what you'll hear in their music.

2 p.m. - Futurebirds - Colorados

This song is about our neighboring state Colorado, but the band Futurebirds is actually from Athens, Georgia. The band has been together for 15 years and are considered "road-warriors" for their heavy touring schedule. This song sounds like it's about a time or two that they got a little too high in the mile-high state.

3 p.m. - Dojo Cuts - Take What's Mine

Dojo Cuts play soul music. Their arrangements unfold with discipline and taste, never overplayed or falling into the common clichés of many funk bands. On this slow-burn, vocalist Sarsha pours her heart out for the listeners.

4 p.m. - Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers - Turn This Train Around

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers have a creative way of describing their music saying it "will make a sprightly young groove doctor out of anyone." Lead singer Joe Hertler splashes through lyrical puddles of golden rain, leaving his audience wearing flowery crowns and bubbling smiles — at least according to his perspective.

5 p.m. - Ina Forsman, Em Glasser & Maatz - You Make Me Wanna Stay

Ina Forsman was born and raised in Finland, where she discovered her love for music at an early age. It wasn't long before her passion for old school soul, blues, and jazz found its way into her heart and songwriting. Em Glasser is a recording artist, model, and songwriter from Miami Beach, Florida.

6 p.m. - Albin Lee Meldau - Show Me

Albin draws musical inspiration from music history; from blues to soul to reggae, and also from contemporary music makers. His peculiar combination of voice, musicality, and storytelling has been internationally recognized, including appearing in a NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

7 p.m. - Sublime & Stick Figure - Feel Like That (feat. Bradley Nowell)

This song has a legacy and a story to tell. Recordings from an improvised Sublime jam in 1996 were shelved after their frontman Bradley Nowell overdosed and died a few months later. Here we are 28 years later, and Nowell's son Jakob has recently stepped in as Sublime's new singer. The old recording was brought back out and revamped to incorporate the original vocals, plus a new verse by son Jakob, and a third from Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure.

8 p.m. - Michael Louis Austin - Paper Dolls

Michael Louis Austin says he wrote his first song on a toy guitar when he was 4 years old. In 2020, he moved to Salt Lake City and started his band. His upcoming shows in our area include June 21 at The Boneyard Saloon and July 5th at Melvin's in Heber City.