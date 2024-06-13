Fresh Tracks Friday | June 14, 2024

9 a.m. - Lawrence - Family Business

Lawrence is made up of brother and sister, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, who grew up listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin albums in their family's New York City apartment. They've gone from singing into their hairbrushes to fronting their own 8-piece band of talented musician friends. You can say, it's a 'family business.'

10 a.m. - Waiting for Smith - Feel Ya Flow

Waiting for Smith is a musical act who says he does music to spread joy. After a ski accident in the French Alps left him severely injured and barely holding on to life, his mission became to help people raise up to become their best selves and to remember who they actually are — beautiful beings with hearts full of compassionate love and joy.

11 a.m. - Pompe n' Honey - Stay a Little Longer

Pompe n' Honey is a tightly knit acoustic swing band out of Salt Lake City that came together over a love of obscure, early 20th-century swing and folk music. They are one of the live music acts at this weekend's Park Silly Sunday Market on Main Street.

1 p.m. - PAPA PEET - Goin' Crazy

Papa Peet is a soul-blues band from Perth Australia. Papa Peet combines influences of southern soul, delta blues, desert rock and west coast swagger.

2 p.m. - Henrik & Nic D - All to Myself

Henrik is an independent artist from Salem County, New Jersey. For now, we don't know to much about him but that his music has a fun, lighthearted, poppy sound.

3 p.m. - Bahamas - Gone Girl Gone

Bahamas is an award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitar virtuoso. This track is off his most recent album, his 6th studio album "Bootcut."

4 p.m. - Peech. - Beech Girls

Peech. — spelled p-e-e-c-h-(period) — is a Park City born-and-raised musical artist in his early 20's. He has a show coming up next week, June 20th, at the all-ages venue, Kilby Court in Salt Lake City. "Beech Girls" is one of his most recent tracks.

5 p.m. - Damon Fowler - Fast Driving Woman

Damon Fowler is an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter from the Florida Gulf Coast. On this new porch-pounding track, he lyrically admires attributes of his fast-driving woman.

6 p.m. - Oliver Wood - Little Worries

Oliver Wood is one-third of The Wood Brothers, who have been writing and recording for the better part of two decades. Oliver Wood's second studio album is out today. It's titled "Fat Cat Silhouette." This is one of the new tracks from the new album.

7 p.m. - Eggy - Laurel

Eggy is a four piece jam/americana quartet from Connecticut who started out together in high school and are now living their dream. Eggy's music traces the full spectrum of emotions, evoked by a life well-lived alongside friends well-loved. The band name is in memory of one of their high school friends, Edward "Eggy" Torrence.

8 p.m. - Nether Hour - Dancing on the Line

Nether Hour is an Austin-based band that fuses Louisiana and Texas styles of funk, blues, soul, and rock & roll. Since their formation during SXSW 2018, the group has released several original tunes, including this brand new one.