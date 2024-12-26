Fresh Tracks Friday | December 27, 2024

9 a.m. - The Japanese House - Touching Yourself

Amber Mary Bain, known professionally as The Japanese House, is an English indie pop musician from Buckinghamshire. She explained that her reasons for using a pseudonym include not wanting to be defined by her gender and wanting to avoid the public eye. This track is off her In The End It Always Does album, released in 2023.

10 a.m. - Alexander 23 & Cory Wong - On My Mind

Alexander 23 is an indie-pop producer who received an 'Album of the Year' Grammy nomination in 2022 for his production work on Olivia Rodrigo's Sour album. Here he teams up with Cory Wong, guitarist, songwriter and producer known for his solo work and also for his contributions to the band Vulfpeck.

11 a.m. - Sierra Ferrell - Dollar Bill Bar

Sierra Ferrell is considered to be one of the brightest young luminaries in roots music today. The West-Virginia-native, singer-songwriter and multi instrumentalist is equally comfortable in musical genres from old-time music to honky tonk to bluegrass, with a mission to make music that transcends barriers.

1 p.m. - Royal & The Serpent - Kinda Smacks

Los Angeles-based Ryan Santiago is the musical creative behind Royal & The Serpent. Her style has been described as "dramatic alt-electro-pop". This fresh track feels like a good way keep your Friday going - give it a listen!

2 p.m. - Maggie Rogers - So Sick of Dreaming

Maggie Rogers is a singer/songwritter based out of Easton, Maryland. She was discovered by none other than Pharrell Williams during a master class in her time at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where she played her song "Alaska". This fresh track is off of Rogers' newest album "Don't Forget Me"

3 p.m. - Aloe Blacc - Lithium

On this fresh track Aloe Blacc covers Nirvana's 1991 hit. For Blacc's new Rock My Soul EP he decided to cover 90's alternative rock hits in his own style.

4 p.m. - Joy Oladokun - Drugs

Oladokun's music spans the genres of folk, R&B, rock, and pop and is influenced by her identity as a queer woman of color. She has released four studio albums, and now this single!

5 p.m. - Ray LaMontagne - I Wouldn't Change a Thing

Nashua, New Hampshire's Ray LaMontagne is described as hosting a voice huskier than Van Morrisson with the addition of a sandpaper grit, but in a similar style. He grew up in a poor family of 6, moving from one location to another as needed, in an itinerant lifestyle not of his choosing. He has a new album in the works titled "Long Way Home"... it remains to see just what that means to him.

6 p.m. - Johnny Blue Skies - If The Sun Never Rises Again

The artist Johnny Blue Skies is none other than Sturgill Simpson…rebranded. Changing his name and his sound is a testament to his fearless creativity. The sound here is more laid back, less outlaw. See if you like it...

7 p.m. - The Brook & The Bluff - Bad Bad News

The Brook & The Bluff is a band name that needs explanation: the band members hail from Birmingham, Alabama and the band name refers to the areas of Birmingham where they grew up. "Bad Bad News" explores fear and emotional paralysis, all wrapped in upbeat melodies.

8 p.m. - Myles Smith - Waste (ft. James Bay)

Myles Smith’s new song Waste gives us a close look at love and memory, capturing the emotions that linger when people part ways. The track also features James Bay, an English singer-songwriter and guitarist.