Fresh Tracks Friday | February 14, 2025

9 a.m. - The Infamous Stringdusters - Break Mountain Brokedown

The Infamous Stringdusters have a brand new compilation album out, busting at the seems with a full 35 tracks in it. The album is titled "Songs From the Mountain." The Infamous Stringdusters are in town this weekend performing four sold-out nights at the Egyptian Theatre.

10 a.m. - Seth Walker - Up On The Mountain

Seth Walker is originally from Altamahaw Ossippee, North Carolina, where he learned to play cello from age 3. After gravitating toward the blues, he relocated to Austin in his 20's, then Nashville, then New Orleans, all the music cities, deepening his connections and influences. He's been recording his music since 1998, and is getting set to release his 12th album, which will include this fresh track.

11 a.m. - SNACKTIME - Together (feat. Devon Gilfillian)

SNACKTIME is a Philadelphia-based seven-piece band with soul, funk, punk, hip hop and rock influences. Created in the summer of 2020, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that quickly attracted huge crowds. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, support for national touring artists, and slots at major music festivals. This single features another Philly artist, Devon Gilfillian, in a soul-grooving love-your-brother song we're offering for Valentines Day.

1 p.m. - Benson Boone - Pretty Slowly

Even-before his jaw-dropping Grammy's appearance last week, this track was in our Fresh Tracks producer's queue to debut on KPCW this week. Boone is a 22-year old musician who was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards. An incredible journey that started from a chance moment when he stepped in for a friend at a teenage talent show...

2 p.m. - Honeybear, the Band - If You Were Mine

Honeybear is a Vancouver BC based funk, soul & roots quartet, taking you on an old school road trip through the dusty back roads of American music. The band officially formed in 2023 after going through the pandemic jamming together in parks and public spaces in a desperate effort to bask in the joy of playing live music. This is their most recent release.

3 p.m. - Andy Frasco & The U.N. - Try Not to Die

Andy Frasco claims he's maturing as a songwriter, and this songs proves it. This new track will be part of the next album, "Growing Pains," which comes out at the end of May. Andy Frasco & The UN have long been visiting Park City and performing in venues from The Spur to OP Rockwell to Mountain Town Music shows throughout the state.

4 p.m. - Larkin Poe - Easy Love, Pt. 1

Larkin Poe are sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, Grammy-winning singer/songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists. They formulate their own brand of gritty, soulful, southern-heritage-tinged music. Their new album "Bloom" is out now, and we selected this love song from it to debuted today on Valentines Day.

5 p.m. - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - She Moves Me

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers have performed many times on Main Street at The Egyptian Theatre. The four-time 'B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year' Blues Music Award-winner Castro has a new album out titled "CLOSER TO THE BONE." We bring this selected fresh track for your Valentines Day soundtrack.

6 p.m. - almost monday - holiday

Almost Monday is an indie pop trio who channel a musical alchemy befitting of their Southern California roots. They bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. Their debut album "Dive" is out now.

7 p.m. - Tamir - Up & Away

Billboard Magazine once described Tamir as a "Rising Star." Tamir studied The Arts in Tel Aviv, Israel, where created his own eight-piece band and learned to write, compose, arrange, and produce his original music. Fast forward a few years and he was opening for Maroon 5 in Tel Aviv to 60,000 spectators. This track is from his newly released album "A Knight's Tale."

8 p.m. - Tyrone Wells - Good to Yourself

Feeling lonely this Valentine's Day while all the couples are seated at 2-tops in the restaurants tonight? Here's a fresh track from Tyrone Wells that reminds you to be good to yourself and show some of your love to own self…You need to hear it too.