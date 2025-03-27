Fresh Tracks Friday | March 28, 2025

9 a.m. - Josh Kelley - Heaven

Josh Kelley is a local artist who happens to be married to the actress Katherine Heigl. This is his latest release.

10 a.m. - James Deacon - Movin'

James Deacon is a South African alternative pop multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter. His origin story is that when he was 10 years old he had a portable CD player but no CDs, until he found an unmarked and scratched CD in a box, popped it in and learned to play the 12 tracks on it. Turns out, he was teaching himself from Jimi Hendrix Greatest Hits.

11 a.m. - Emily Brimlow - Destroyer

Emily Brimlow is a pop and soul singer/songwriter from British Columbia, Canada, now based in Los Angeles. She believes that “music is the universal language of love, connecting people regardless of their personal history, experiences, or beliefs.”

1 p.m. - Mat Kearney - Is It Just Me

Mat Kearney hails from Eugene, Oregon, but like all the other great songwriters, he's moved to Nashville. Kearney blends hip-hop and folk, making him a favorite act to see live. He recently performed a sold out weekend at our Egyptian Theatre, but if you missed that, he is scheduled at Sandy Amphitheatre in the Valley on September 13th. This is from his latest self-titled deluxe album "Mat Kearney (still drowning in nostalgia)."

2 p.m. - Brad Paisley & Dawes - Raining Inside

Brad Paisley wrote this song with Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and songwriter Lee Thomas Miller, and he originally recorded it with just himself on lead vocals. However, after appearing together at The Grammys in the "I Love L.A." segment, Paisley recorded this version with Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith from Dawes. Like many others, the Goldsmith brothers recently lost their homes in the L.A. wildfires.

3 p.m. - Southern Avenue - Upside

Southern Avenue are a Blues Music Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated family band that plays original Memphis blues, modern soul, and gospel-infused roots music that is uplifting and timeless. This is from their new album "Family," coming out in April. If you get a chance to see them live, I highly recommend you do!

4 p.m. - The Dirty Guv'nahs - In Time We'll See

The band is a 6-piece rock & roll band from Knoxville, TN. Here's their origin story: bassist Justin Hoskins volunteered his non-existent band to open a local concert as a joke. But when the band was booked, he had less than one week to get something together. Three years later they recorded their first album, and I've been adding them to our playlist as Fresh Tracks since 2021.

5 p.m. - Ripe - Try Not to Look

Ripe is a seven-piece funk band from Boston, now in L.A., formed in 2011 at the Berklee College of Music — a school that launches many great professional musicians, although not all of them graduate.

6 p.m. - Jesse Roper - Danger

Jesse Roper is from British Columbia, Canada. This is his latest release with an easy-vibe and breezy rhythm.

7 p.m. - Carolyn Wonderland - Sooner or Later

Carolyn Wonderland has been called "One of Texas’ finest guitar-slingers.." by the Austin American Statesman. She's known for her formidable songwriting as much as for her singing and playing. Her new album "Truth Is" comes out in May. Here's a sneak peak to what's instore on that new release.

8 p.m. - Stick Figure - Natural Mystic

Stick Figure is an American reggae and dub band founded in 2006 and based in Southern California. They released this cover of Bob Marley's "Natural Mystic" on Bob Marley's birthday in February. You can catch the band live at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City on June 15th, performing with Stephen Marley and The Hip Abduction.