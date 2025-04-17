Fresh Tracks Friday | April 18, 2025

9 a.m. - Ryan Innes & Seibold - Human After All

Growing up in Thatcher, Arizona, Ryan Innes was classically trained on piano and sang in the Phoenix Boys Choir and local church musical groups. At 24, he attended the media music program at BYU in Provo and gained confidence as a performer. Fast forward to a residency performing at The Montage, Deer Valley, appearing on NBC's The Voice and NBC's Songland, writing and recording a slew of albums, EP's and singles, and Innes is firmly planted in the music industry as a "local" with big ambitions and deep talent.

10 a.m. - Lime Cordiale & Ruel - Melodramatic Fanatic

Lime Cordiale's infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia’s most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas. Lime Cordiale will be performing this summer at Red Butte Garden, opening for fellow Aussie, Tash Sultana.

11 a.m. - Leftover Salmon - Big Wheel

Pioneering jamgrass legends Leftover Salmon have spent three decades pushing musical boundaries. The Colorado-based ensemble seamlessly blends bluegrass, rock, folk, and Cajun rhythms, creating an unmistakable sound that's influenced generations. They are the Thursday night headliner for the Utah Arts Festival in downtown Salt Lake on June 19th.

1 p.m. - The Lil Smokies - Lay It Down for Love

"Lay It Down For Love" is from The Lil Smokies new album "Break of the Tide." The album finds the band expanding beyond the bluegrass genre with a spacious, airy, contemplative set of “more introspective, nuanced” songs which slow down to reflect the wide-open spaces and natural beauty of the state where they first took shape, their home state of Montana.

2 p.m. - The National Parks - Break My Heart

The National Parks are a Utah-based four-piece folk act. They got their start while attending BYU in Provo. They entered a Battle of the Bands at Velour Live Music Club in Provo and fast forward some years, now they're performing at The Delta Center in Salt Lake in November, supporting Ben Rector. This is their latest.

3 p.m. - O.A.R. - Gonna Be Me (feat. The Elovaters)

O.A.R. released a version of "Gonna Be Me" last summer. Revisiting the tune, they have a more beachy pop version out now subtitled the J-Vibe version which is a collaboration with The Elovaters. It's a tune of deep friendship and who you gonna call when you need a friend?

4 p.m. - Kelly Finnigan & Renaldo Domino - Keep Me In Mind

Kelly Finnigan is the frontman of the groovy, soulful band The Monophonics and also a solo performer. "Keep Me In Mind" was first recorded in 1967 by duo Samson & Delilah. Finnigan’s rendition, much like the original, is a catchy mid-tempo track that makes your neck muscles do the wop.

5 p.m. - Fantastic Cat - Oh Man!

Fantastic Cat has a bio on their website too cheeky for me to try to recreate authoritatively here. The inspiration for their sophomore album came from a "transformative journey into the spiritual vortices of the Pocono Mountains", resulting in "a bewildering blend of stepdad rock and in-law country." (You should go read the 7 paragraphs for yourself!) Their humor spreads to the name of their new album, which is " Now that's What I Call Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat (Deluxe Edition)." Check out this track and see if you like what they're laying down.

6 p.m. - Sports Team - Sensible

Sports Team is an English alternative rock band who have been described as one of the most raucous, electrifying and chaotic acts in the UK. The London-based six-piece got together as teens, solidifying their band status while attending Cambridge, where they played at raucous parties and university halls. The fun never ended, and the band is still performing and recording.

7 p.m. - The Bones of J.R. Jones - Shameless

Jonathon Robert Linaberry is the songwriter, storyteller, visual artist, and one-man band behind the name The Bones of J.R. Jones. As a one-man-band, he plays guitar or banjo while simultaneously stomping a modified drum kit. This track came out April 1st.

8 p.m. - Aidan Bissett - ricochet

23-year old, Los Angeles-based Aidan Bissett has earned a global fanbase drawn to his guitar-driven alt-pop and confessional yet carefree songwriting.