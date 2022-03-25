Wasatch County School District Board Member Kim Dickerson and Future Schools Project Committee member Darryl Bosshardt - March 25, 2022
Published March 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
Wasatch County School District Board Member Kim Dickerson and Future Schools Project Committee member Darryl Bosshardt discuss last night's board meeting and the ongoing master planning process for school facilities.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.