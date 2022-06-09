UDOT's work on bypass options for U.S. 40 hasn't been a democratic process, says Midway Mayor
Published June 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
Following a city council meeting and updates concerning public transit and a future western bypass that affects the county at large, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson talks about how local current events are affecting her city.
