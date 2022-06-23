Summit County Council weighs in on landscaping guidelines in last nights meeting.
Published June 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT
Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the disscusions about water conservation, water rights, waste and recycling in the county and fireworks for the 4th of July .
