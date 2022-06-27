Ginger Wicks of the HPCA recaps Saturday night's Savor the Summit event on Park City's Main St.
Published June 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT
Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, new event parking rates and this year’s cocktail contest as well as a recap of this year's Savor the Summit event.
