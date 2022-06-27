© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Ginger Wicks of the HPCA recaps Saturday night's Savor the Summit event on Park City's Main St.

Published June 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT
Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, new event parking rates and this year’s cocktail contest as well as a recap of this year's Savor the Summit event.

Historic Park City AllianceGinger Wicks
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
