Fox Tail trail development discussed at Park City Council meeting last night
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT
Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting that included fire mitigation, Fox Tail trail development, revisitng day and time restrictions for building in Park City and planning commission canidates.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.