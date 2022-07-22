© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Fox Tail trail development discussed at Park City Council meeting last night

Published July 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT
Ryan Dickey.jpg

Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting that included fire mitigation, Fox Tail trail development, revisitng day and time restrictions for building in Park City and planning commission canidates.

Tags

Local News Hour Ryan DickeyPark City City Council
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher