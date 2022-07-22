Upcoming BalletNEXT performances in Park City

Founder of BalletNEXT Michele Wiles has details about the organization. She shares details about upcoming public performances at Silly Market this Sunday and the Park City Library July 26th as well as the collaboration with the US Ski and Snowboarding teams.
