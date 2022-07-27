© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Proposed land rebates and winter transit programs preview

Published July 27, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT
Matt Neely and Clint McAfee.jpg

Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAfee and Transportation Director Matt Neeley preview Thursday's city council meeting agenda items, including a rollout of this winter's transportation plan and a "cash for grass" land rebate program proposal.

Tags

Local News Hour Clint McAffeeMatt Neeley
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher