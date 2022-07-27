Proposed land rebates and winter transit programs preview
Published July 27, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT
Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAfee and Transportation Director Matt Neeley preview Thursday's city council meeting agenda items, including a rollout of this winter's transportation plan and a "cash for grass" land rebate program proposal.
