Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Summit County Council discusses EV charging stations

Published July 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT
83513309_10105504853885659_1420771900161785856_n.jpg
Malena Stevens
/

Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting. Last night's council discussion included whether the county should start charging EV owners to plug in their cars on county-owned chargers and the formulation of a county manager selection committee to replace outgoing Summit County Manager Tom Fisher.

Local News Hour Summit CountyMalena Stevens
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone's minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
