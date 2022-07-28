Summit County Council discusses EV charging stations
Published July 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT
Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting. Last night's council discussion included whether the county should start charging EV owners to plug in their cars on county-owned chargers and the formulation of a county manager selection committee to replace outgoing Summit County Manager Tom Fisher.
