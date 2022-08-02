Summit County Council Wednesday meeting preview

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. She also talks about her new position and her intention for making it permament, the increase in taxes in the county and summit county's wild land fire plan.
