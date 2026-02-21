Follow Here: Kouri Richins' 5-week murder trial starts Monday
KPCW's live blog has the latest details from reporter Connor Thomas who will be in the courtroom during Kouri Richins' five-week trial for the murder of her husband, Eric Richins. She has pleaded not guilty.
Kouri Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.
After her husband's death, Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.
The trial is scheduled Feb. 23 to March 27, 2026.
