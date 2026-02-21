© 2026 KPCW

Follow Here: Kouri Richins' 5-week murder trial starts Monday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas,
Ashton Edwards
Published February 21, 2026 at 1:33 PM MST
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Park City, Utah.

KPCW's live blog has the latest details from reporter Connor Thomas who will be in the courtroom during Kouri Richins' five-week trial for the murder of her husband, Eric Richins. She has pleaded not guilty.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live updates from Kouri Richins' five-week murder trial in Summit County, Utah, here.

Kouri Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.

After her husband's death, Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.

The trial is scheduled Feb. 23 to March 27, 2026.

See complete coverage of the Kouri Richins case here.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
