Follow Here: Kouri Richins' 5-week murder trial starts Monday

Kouri Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.

After her husband's death, Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.

The trial is scheduled Feb. 23 to March 27, 2026.

