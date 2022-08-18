Park City Film wraps up the Twilight Drive-In series this weekend
Published August 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
Park City Film Director Katy Wang has details on Thursday’s special screening of The Wobblies, the last Twilight Drive-In showing of "The Incredibles" and a preview of the opening of the Santy for weekend films.
