Restoring and reseeding Bonanza Flat

Alli Eroh, Director of Community Engagement for Utah Open Lands, explains why all trails are not equal at Bonanza Flat, as well as efforts to restore and reseed the area with native plants. There's a volunteer work day on October 21 and they still need people to sign up!
