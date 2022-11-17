Park City Film is upgrading the experience
Park City Film new screen going in through window
Park City Film's new screen
Park City Film old screen with line through the middle
Park City Film's old screen with a line through the middle
Park City Film Director Katy Wang shared how the experience is getting an upgrade including a new screen and plans for the new seat installation this spring.