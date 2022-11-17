© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City Film is upgrading the experience 

Published November 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST
Park City Film new screen going in through window.jpg
1 of 4  — Park City Film new screen going in through window.jpg
Park City Film new screen going in through window
Park City Film new screen_2.jpg
2 of 4  — Park City Film new screen_2.jpg
Park City Film's new screen
Park City Film old screen with line2.jpg
3 of 4  — Park City Film old screen with line2.jpg
Park City Film old screen with line through the middle
Park City Film old screen with line.jpg
4 of 4  — Park City Film old screen with line.jpg
Park City Film's old screen with a line through the middle

Park City Film Director Katy Wang shared how the experience is getting an upgrade including a new screen and plans for the new seat installation this spring.

Local News Hour Park City Film
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
