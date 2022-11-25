© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Taqueria and Mexican grocery store opens at Kimball Junction

Published November 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST
Park City got a new Mexican grocery store and taqueria last month and gauging by the crowds, it’s filling a need.

Leonardo’s is at Kimball Junction between the Full House restaurant and the UPS store.

KPCW’s Michelle Deininger sat down with proprietors Nery and Hugo Leonardo, who are brother and sister, and Hugo’s daughter Greylin, who’s a college student in Arizona home for Thanksgiving break. The Leonardos shared the story of why they came to the U.S., how they became small business owners and something they’ve found pretty surprising about their new clientele.

