Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce upcoming events

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce's Jessica Turner details some upcoming events.

- Chamber luncheon on "Entrepreneur Hustle" on April 18

- Community expo on April 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Chamber mixer on April 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Heber Valley baby animal celebration on April 28 and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Donuts with the director on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

- Inaugural Independence Day celebration at Heber City Park on July 4