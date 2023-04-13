© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Betsy Wallace introduced as new Park City Institute executive director

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT
Betsy Wallace.jpg

Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and his newly named successor Betsy Wallace talk about the transition.

Betsy Wallace recently retired from the Sundance Institute but it didn't take.

She was named as Ari Ioannides' successor as Park City Institute Executive Director starting May 1. Ioannides will remain as board chair.

The two talk about the transition and continued efforts to make the institute financially sound.

They also look at program types, the upcoming summer season and the return to outdoor shows.

Wallace is also a member of KPCW's Board of Trustees.

