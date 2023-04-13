Betsy Wallace introduced as new Park City Institute executive director

Betsy Wallace recently retired from the Sundance Institute but it didn't take.

She was named as Ari Ioannides' successor as Park City Institute Executive Director starting May 1. Ioannides will remain as board chair.

The two talk about the transition and continued efforts to make the institute financially sound.

They also look at program types, the upcoming summer season and the return to outdoor shows.

Wallace is also a member of KPCW's Board of Trustees.