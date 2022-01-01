Betsy Wallace is the Managing Director of Sundance Institute overseeing all aspects of finance, technology, operations, and strategic business development for Sundance Institute along with managing its annual Sundance Film Festival operations. Betsy brings over 40 years of senior leadership experience to the Institute on both a domestic and international level with expertise in finance as well as, business development, operations, legal, technology and human resources,.

During Betsy’s career, she has been Chief Financial Officer of both public and private for-profit companies, including PetSmart, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW), REC Solar (where she was also CEO), TravelClick, and American Skiing Company. While living overseas in Singapore and Sydney, Australia for close to a decade, Betsy was the CFO for Citigroup’s business development group for its greater Asia business, and prior to that she was the international CFO of Hubbell Inc. Betsy began her career with Deloitte & Touche CPAs and Esprit de Corp both in the U.S.

Betsy graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business graduate program with an emphasis in Finance and has her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from UCLA. Betsy has been involved on several nonprofit boards both domestically and internationally. She and her husband have owned a home in Park City for 19 years.