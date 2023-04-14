Save People Save Wildlife works to reduce wildlife traffic incidents

Founded in 2015, Save People Save Wildlife works with the Utah Department of Transportation and community leaders to reduce the number of vehicle incidents with wildlife. Among their successes are the Parleys Summit overpass which has resulted in a 90% reduction of incidents.

Erin Ferguson talks about latest efforts including additional fencing along I-80 east of Kimball Junction, new signage, potential impacts of adding the bus lane to SR-224, and working with state legislatures to fund new projects.

SPSW also made a proposal to Park City Council last fall for a wildlife underpass at McPolin Farm. It is one option for a solution, in conjunction with wildlife fencing and cattle guards at the cross streets and driveways so animals don't get trapped on the "wrong" side of the fencing.