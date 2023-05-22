© 2023 KPCW

Insights from City Tour 2023 in Colorado

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT
City Tour participants Kai Czajka, Elyse Kats and Bob Sertner talk about their recent trips to Fort Collins and Estes Park, Colorado. They said they were impressed by the all-female leadership team of Fort Collins and how their decision-making process has helped to benefit the city. They speak to the innovative ways these communities are dealing with the same problems Park City is: child care, housing and transportation. Other highlights include the Fort Collins town square and senior center care facilities.

