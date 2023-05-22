Sunrise Rotary to give away $30,000 in grants

Sunrise Rotary member Kim Kerr has details on this year's round of grants. Applications by organizations are due by May 31, 2023. Eligible for-profit and nonprofit organizations that embrace the principles of Rotary; improve the quality of life in our community and beyond through active service that effects tangible change, can fill out a simple application on the Park City Sunrise Rotary website. The $30,000 in grants comes from funds raised with The Running of the Balls event it holds on Miners Day on Main Street Park City.