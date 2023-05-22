© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News Hour

Sunrise Rotary to give away $30,000 in grants

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT

Sunrise Rotary member Kim Kerr has details on this year's round of grants. Applications by organizations are due by May 31, 2023. Eligible for-profit and nonprofit organizations that embrace the principles of Rotary; improve the quality of life in our community and beyond through active service that effects tangible change, can fill out a simple application on the Park City Sunrise Rotary website. The $30,000 in grants comes from funds raised with The Running of the Balls event it holds on Miners Day on Main Street Park City.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher