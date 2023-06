People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining shares details on this year's Walk and Wine fundraiser. The event is June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stein Erikson Lodge in Deer Valley. Yoga and hiking will start the day then speakers, live music, comedy and a lunch will all help raise funds for the organization. A silent auction will also be available for this event that celebrates the community.