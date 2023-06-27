Historic Park City Alliance update from HPCA board meeting
Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks recaps the Savor the Summit event and covers various topics from the HPCA board meeting.
Some of those topics include:
- Common code violations such as sandwich signs blocking sidewalks
- Future funding of HPCA
- New board officers
- Impacts of the construction on Upper Main Street to businesses
- Feedback on the changes to the Park Silly Market
- Impacts of fewer events in town to Main Street businesses
- The city ordinance regarding renting space to chain businesses during Sundance
- Grant funding
- Marketing plans