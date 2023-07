Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken talks about the open house being hosted by the city on July 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the The Yarrow to hear from community members about what they’d like to see in Bonanza Park’s future.

He also introduces the center's new exhibition, "Crisis: Between Life and Land." It opens July 21 and runs until November.