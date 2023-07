The 2023 Park City Beethoven Festival runs July 17 to August 28. There are free concerts every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the City Park Bandstand. Chamber performances will be held on Sundays at Park City Community Church at 3:00 p.m. Chamber concerts will also be held weekly in Salt Lake City and Orem.

Individual tickets are $30 and festival passes are $150. Visit the website for a full schedule and to purchase tickets.