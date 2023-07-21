© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Wasatch County Fair Days

By Rob Winder
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT
https://www.wasatchparksandrec.com/

Wasatch County residents will have no shortage of things to do when the county fair returns, beginning Friday, July 28.

Wasatch County Fair Days begins Friday, July 28 and runs through August 7.

Wasatch County Event Complex Director John Provost highlights some of the events:

  • July 28-29: Demolition Derby (sold out)
  • Aug. 3-5: Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo
  • Aug. 4: Special Needs Rodeo

He also talks about the Horse of Many Colors Foundation and the junior livestock show. Volunteers are needed.
A full schedule can be found here.

