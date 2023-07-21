Wasatch County Fair Days begins Friday, July 28 and runs through August 7.

Wasatch County Event Complex Director John Provost highlights some of the events:



July 28-29: Demolition Derby (sold out)

Aug. 3-5: Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo

Aug. 4: Special Needs Rodeo

He also talks about the Horse of Many Colors Foundation and the junior livestock show. Volunteers are needed.

A full schedule can be found here.