27th annual Utah Housing Matters convention in Midway Aug. 28

Utah Housing Coalition Executive Director Tara Rollins talks about the history of the organization and the resources it offers including the Renter Toolkit.

The annual Utah Housing Matters convention will be at the Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa in Midway from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30. The event brings together housing advocates, policymakers and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and challenges facing Utah's housing market. It will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities that will provide valuable insights and connections for attendees.

