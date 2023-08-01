© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

27th annual Utah Housing Matters convention in Midway Aug. 28

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT

Utah Housing Coalition Executive Director Tara Rollins talks about the history of the organization and the resources it offers including the Renter Toolkit.

The annual Utah Housing Matters convention will be at the Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa in Midway from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30. The event brings together housing advocates, policymakers and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and challenges facing Utah's housing market. It will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities that will provide valuable insights and connections for attendees.

