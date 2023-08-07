Ski Mountain Mining History holds fundraiser to save structures

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History's Brain Buck and Sally Elliott talk about their efforts to save the Silver King headframe located at the base of the Bonanza lift and Thaynes headframe near the Thaynes lift at Park City Mountain Resort. These massive buildings and adjacent structures will take 6 years to stabilize with an expected cost of $3 million. Their fundraiser, the Mountain Lodge Brunch, will be Sunday Aug. 20 at Park City Mountain Resort. The event starts with a scenic lift ride followed by a short hike and a gourmet brunch at the Mid Mountain Lodge.

