Park City Candidate forum Aug. 14

Meet the canidates running for Park City Council Monday August 14 at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital. The event is open to the public and offers a chance for the public to meet the eight canidates running for office. The candidates will have a short introduction and will then be available to meet and talk with the voters. The event starts at 5 p.m. Monday.

Then, on October 23rd from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., there will be a debate with the six final candidates who won the primary election and are vying for the three open seats on city council. This debate will be moderated by KPCW and the Park Record. It is open to the public and will also be held at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital.

