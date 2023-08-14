© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Next steps for Utah's Olympic bid

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton has an update on the summer season, upcoming fundraiser and what's next with Utah's Olympic bid.

The Anti Gala 2023, an evening of activities, food, drinks and live music, is Aug. 17 at the Utah Olympic Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton talks about all the fun summer programs still available at both the Olympic Park in Park City as well as at the Solider Hollow facilities in Midway.

Hilton said the IOC is considering bids and hopefully the next steps will be determined in 2024. Sweden, France and Utah are now the top three contenders for both 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics.

