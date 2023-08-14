Next steps for Utah's Olympic bid

The Anti Gala 2023, an evening of activities, food, drinks and live music, is Aug. 17 at the Utah Olympic Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton talks about all the fun summer programs still available at both the Olympic Park in Park City as well as at the Solider Hollow facilities in Midway.

Hilton said the IOC is considering bids and hopefully the next steps will be determined in 2024. Sweden, France and Utah are now the top three contenders for both 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics.