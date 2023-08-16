Big Stars Bright Nights concerts bring sound of summer to Canyons Village

Upcoming Big Stars, Bright Nights shows are:



August 18 - Cory Wong

August 19 - Third Eye Blind

August 25 - Jax

September 2 - The Music of Chicago with Danny Seraphine’s CTA and Booker T. Presents: A Stax Review

Tickets for lawn and reserved seating are available. Guests may bring in unopened non-alcoholic drinks and food. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the venue. Parking at the Cabriolet lot is free.

Lalah Hathaway's performance is being rescheduled for the Eccles Center this fall. Tickets already purchased will automatically transfer to the new date and venue.

