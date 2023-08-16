© 2023 KPCW

Big Stars Bright Nights concerts bring sound of summer to Canyons Village

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
Big Nights Bright Stars summer concerts are put on by the Park City Institute at Canyons Village
Ari Ioannides, Park City Institute
Upcoming Big Stars, Bright Nights shows are:

  • August 18 - Cory Wong
  • August 19 - Third Eye Blind
  • August 25 - Jax
  • September 2 - The Music of Chicago with Danny Seraphine’s CTA and Booker T. Presents: A Stax Review

Tickets for lawn and reserved seating are available. Guests may bring in unopened non-alcoholic drinks and food. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the venue. Parking at the Cabriolet lot is free.
Lalah Hathaway's performance is being rescheduled for the Eccles Center this fall. Tickets already purchased will automatically transfer to the new date and venue.

