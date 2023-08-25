First Amendment prevails
Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus with an update on top stories.
In this months update these top stories are discussed:
- George Pyle: Raid of Kansas newspaper shows how police overreach can backfire
- Criminal indictments against Donald Trump are ‘political persecution,’ Utah GOP leaders say
- Why are Utahns having fewer children? Experts point to economy, culture
- With prices skyrocketing, where will St. George’s resort workers live?'
- 4 months for an OB-GYN appointment. 6 months for a sleep study. Why does it take so long to see a doctor in Utah?
