4th Prospector Block Party Saturday September 9

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT

Este Pizza owner Carissa Devenport and Executive Director Prospector Square Property Owners Association Craig Dennis have details about this weekend’s Prospector Block Party

The event is Saturday September 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. along the pedestrian walkway that runs from Kearns Boulevard to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Prospector Avenue. The free party is open to the public and will feature live music from local artists, Steve Shuffert and Mary Beth Maziarz, plus food and drinks available for purchase from Este Pizza and Salt Box.

