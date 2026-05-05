Park City teen sets sights on Formula 1 career

Before he even had a driver’s license, Maverick McKenna was already racing. He’s been competing in go-karts, which can reach speeds of 75 miles per hour, since he was 13. He learned to drive a race car last year.

It didn’t take long for him to realize he wanted to pursue the sport at an elite level.

“I think when I first started winning, we're like, ‘okay, maybe we could do this,’” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” April 29. “We went and tried nationally, and I think we quickly built a name for myself, and we're like, ‘okay, maybe we could do this.’ And we made the jump to cars, and it’s been, I would say, unfolding since then.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Maverick and Joana McKenna Listen • 11:24

Mckenna does his car testing and track practice in Europe, often with only a couple of days to prepare before a competition.

He completes his athletic training in Park City and is enrolled in an online school to maintain a flexible schedule.

Connor Botha Maverick McKenna

He’s currently racing Formula 4 cars, several steps below and F1. The vehicles use a Tiptronic transmission, an automatic system that allows drivers to manually select gears using paddles on the steering wheel.

Racing isn’t cheap. McKenna says his parents have been key supporters helping fund a full-season car rental.

“[We’re] definitely grinding super hard trying to find sponsors to help pay some parts of the racing that we need, that we can't afford, but definitely, mainly through the amazing, wonderful some support of my mom.”

Maverick’s mom, Joana McKenna, says she initially tried to steer him toward a different path.

“I asked him if he didn't like tennis instead,” she said. “It's an amazing sport. It's difficult to get into. I think they don't make it as accessible for young drivers. I think there would be a lot more American drivers if there wasn't the financial burden of getting into the sport.”

The sport also carries risks, but Joana says she felt more nervous when Maverick raced go-karts which have fewer safety protections.

Maverick says there are still several steps before reaching Formula 1.

“Just moving through the ranks, there's multiple categories in between F4 and F1. I think just proving myself each year and finding the necessary funds and people to support me along the way is going to be how I move up.”

Maverick and his mom leave for France Monday [May 11] to compete in the Dijon challenge May 15 – 17.