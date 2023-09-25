© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Deer Valley Resort Open House September 26

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT

Deer Valley President and CEO Todd Bennett & VP of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler discuss Tuesday's open house

Deer Valley Resort Community Open House is on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snow Park Lodge. The open house will give the public the opportunity to learn about the new Expanded Excellence at Deer Valley, which is a collection of projects that will evolve and elevate the Deer Valley experience for future generations. Bennett and Tyler also give an update on the snowpark construction application, the new gondola plans from the Jordenelle side of the resort and address not allowing snowboarding at the expanded resort.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher