Deer Valley Resort Open House September 26

Deer Valley Resort Community Open House is on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snow Park Lodge. The open house will give the public the opportunity to learn about the new Expanded Excellence at Deer Valley, which is a collection of projects that will evolve and elevate the Deer Valley experience for future generations. Bennett and Tyler also give an update on the snowpark construction application, the new gondola plans from the Jordenelle side of the resort and address not allowing snowboarding at the expanded resort.