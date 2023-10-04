Timpanogos Valley Theatre performs 'Barefoot in the Park'

"Barefoot in the Park" is a play about Paul Bratter (played by Nathan Smith) a young lawyer who marries Corrie ( Julie Doud). He is far more concerned with practical matters than she is and their passionate relationship blossoms into a humorous discord. Their eccentric neighbor becomes entangled with Corrie’s mother and comedy and romance ensue.

Timpanogos Valley Theatre is in the historic Heber City Social Hall at 90 North 100 West. The performances run Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 14, 2023. For tickets and more information click here.

