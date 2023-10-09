© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Fall Project Open House and Bonanza Park community meeting details

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT

Park City Interim Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager have details about upcoming meetings.

Residents can expect updates on Park City planning initiatives, construction of the 3Kings Water Treatment Facility, the EngineHouse affordable housing development, the city’s Neighborhoods First initiative, and more at the Fall Projects Open House. It's scheduled to take place Tuesday, Oct. 10 on the Park City Library patio from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Oct. 18, the second of three community meetings for the Bonanza Park Small Area Plan and the 5-Acre Site Feasibility Study will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Park City Library. The Park City planning team will share results of the community engagement process, draft land use concepts for the Small Area Plan, and draft design alternatives for the 5-Acre Site. For more information and to RSVP for the meeting, visit the project website bonanzapark.com

Leslie Thatcher
