Tickets for the annual shot ski are sold out. However, people may be able to grab a spot if there are spaces open at 1:30 p.m.

Park City is attempting to break Breckenridge, Colorado's record of 1,350 shot takers.

In Park City's 2022 event, a 2,800-foot-long shot ski – more than half a mile – served 1,340 people using 528 skis end to end and raised more than $40,000 for the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club grant program.