Executive Director of PC Reads Elissa Aten and Megan Trayner talk about a couple of upcoming events:



Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop - November 6th and 13th, 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

College Planning Workshop - November 9th, 6:30 to 7:30 PM

Aten and Trayner also discuss and inform the community on resources that PC reads provides like screenings, office hours, and more.