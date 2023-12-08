© 2023 KPCW

Cheryl Fox debuts her first novel

By Roger Goldman
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST

Author Cheryl Fox debuts her first novel "Paradox"

A wise-ass hero, a beautiful new world, a book you can’t put down.

Fox will host a book signing at Dolly’s Bookstore Sunday, December 10, 2-4 p.m.

Jax Sharkin, bi-racial and royal, negotiates the prejudice against his mixed heritage with sarcasm and arrogance. His smart mouth can’t save him when his political enemies conspire to send him into slavery with the trolls, but that doesn’t shut him up. In a world populated by druids, magicians, a lascivious fairy and a forgetful oracle, Jax’s journey is sometimes dark and often lusty. Evil is subtle, good is conflicted, and every answer is a paradox. It’s time for a hero who succeeds not because of the strength of their arm, but because of the compassion in their soul. It’s time for a hero who understands that responsibility is the flip side of privilege. It’s time for a hero whose mixed heritage is both a curse and a blessing.

