Local News Hour

Summit County working for better financial tools at 2024 state legislature

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:43 PM MST

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting.

Deputy County Manager Janna Young updated councilmembers on various bills the county is tracking during the 2024 General Session of the Utah Legislature. Those include efforts to expand the use of the Transient Room Tax and Resort Communities Tax.

Robinson also discusses attempts to get better legislation around housing and transit reinvestment zones, which could make it easier to come to a compromise with Dakota Pacific Real Estate.

Wednesday's meeting also covered potential future development of the Cline Dahle parcel in Jeremy Ranch.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
