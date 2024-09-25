'WE RIP' initiative provides affordable housing for seasonal workers
Mountainlands Community Housing Executive Director Jason Glidden and Park City Chamber Bureau VP of Partner Services Scott House share details on this year's Workforce Employer Rental Incentive Program — "WE RIP."
WE RIP is an initiative aimed at providing affordable housing for seasonal workers. The program, now in its third year, offers incentives such as ski or snowboard equipment to landlords who rent out properties to seasonal workers.